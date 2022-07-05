Ukrainian Filmmakers Vow To Keep Country’s Cinema Alive As Odesa International Film Festival Stages Works In Progress Event In Karlovy Vary

The spectre of the war in Ukraine loomed large at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) on Tuesday as it hosted the annual Work in Progress showcase of the Ukrainian Odesa International Film Festival (OIFF).

In its 13th edition, the showcase normally takes place within the framework of the OIFF, which was due to unfold in its Black Sea resort home from July 23-30 but was cancelled due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

“It’s a strange feeling as we were preparing to run our festival in Odesa as normal until February 24, and now we have to travel around other festivals to present our projects but it’s a way of carrying on,” festival director Anna Machuh told Deadline.

“I hope that by next year, these films will be completed, and we’ll be watching them in cinemas in Ukraine and in Odesa at the festival,” added Muchuh, who is also the head of the Ukrainian Film Academy.

Such a move is off the table for now while the threat of Russian missile attacks persists. Last Saturday (July 2), a Russian missile hit an apartment block and recreation centre just outside the port city, killing 21 people including a child.

“I am not ready to conduct any event in Ukraine right now,” said Machuh.

The showcase presented eight feature films, most of which had just finished shooting, or were on the cusp of wrapping, as Russian tanks started rolling into the country in February.

“It’s like being a national football team playing together in exile, but at the same time it’s a huge mark of solidarity from Karlovy Vary and we’re happy to be here,” said producer Denis Ivanov of the showcase. “We have interesting and diverse selection, covering all the genres, drama, melodrama, dark comedy, sci-fi and documentary, which we want to see completed.”

The events of the last four-and-a-half months had given many of the projects in the selection a fresh resonance.

Feature documentary Company Of Steel by Yulilia Hontaruk follows three battle-hardened men, who had return to civilian life after spending time at the front of the war in Eastern Ukraine, and now see the spectre of conflict on their doorstep with Russia’s attempt at full-scale invasion in February.

Hontaruk, who has been following her three protagonists since 2014, extended her shoot, to incorporate the fresh reality, and is aiming to wrap later this month.

For Taras Dron’s The Glass House, producer Valeria Sochyvets said many of the film’s shooting locations in and around the capital of Kyiv had since been destroyed.

The contemporary drama stars Iryna Verenych-Ostrovska, an outwardly successful woman whose life is turned upside down when her daughter goes missing, amid suspicions she was involved in drug dealing.

Director Dron recounted how his decision to shoot in 35mm also resulted in a nail-biting time when the production attempted to fly the stock to Bucharest for post-production, as the threat of a Russian invasion loomed in mid-February.

“We had a struggle with customs, and it got stuck, it finally left on the 22, just before war was declared,” he said.

A number of the projects revealed how Ukraine is still processing the decades years of Soviet rule and the impact of the fall of the Soviet bloc in 1989.

Deny Tarasov’s 1970s set Diagnosis: Dissent revolves around an anti-establishment rock band singer who is placed in a sinister psychiatric facility where dissidents are “treated” for challenging Soviet doctrine. Tarasov suggested this type of violent psychological coercion is on the rise again in totalitarian states such as Russia.

Tonia Noyabrova’s drama Do You Love Me? follows a 16-year-old whose family falls apart amid the societal and economic chaos that ensued followed the break-up of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

“When I turn from my story to today’s situation, I feel like I’m in her shoes now. I’m looking for love, for support. I feel myself in the middle of nowhere because of the war and I feel like I am refugee everywhere,” said Noyabrova.

Director Anna Buryachakova, who presented contemporary drama When We Were 15, about a teenager girl dealing with the scars of abuse by an ex-boyfriend as moves to a new school, also alluded to Ukraine’s “lost teenage generation of the 1990s” in her pitch.

“I am pretty sure 90% of the films you have seen today are done by us lost teenagers from the 90s, that’s us. In a time of war, what we are understanding is that these lost teenagers are the most brave and the most dedicated fighters for freedom… it is because we know what an abusive relationship is, we know what a good and bad relationship is and we don’t want to be there anymore.”

Ivanov led his presentation Natalka Vorozhbyt’s Demons on crutches, having recently broken his leg during military training.

The film, which had four days of shooting left when Russian invaded, revolves around the relationship between a larger-than-life Ukrainian woman and a homeless Russian writer.

“The main character also breaks her leg, but it doesn’t stop her from seducing a homeless Russian writer,” he joked as he kicked off the pitch.

The film is the second feature respected screenwriter Vorozhbyt whose feature debut, the Donbas-set Bad Roads world premiered in Venice in 2020 and was Ukraine’s 2021 Oscar entry.

Director Pavlo Ostrikov presented his debut feature, the sci-fi dark comedy U Are The Universe about a space trucker who inadvertently blows up the whole universe while transporting nuclear waste to become the only human being left alive. He said finishing the film was an act of resistence in the face of Russian agression.

“Russia isn’t only destroying our towns and villages, it’s also destroying our culture and this is my fight against that” he said.