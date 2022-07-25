UK Confirmed To Host Eurovision Song Contest 2023 As Search For “Host City To Partner With” Begins

The UK will officially host Eurovision 2023 and the search to “find a host city to partner with” is on.

In the past few minutes, BBC Director General Tim Davie has said the public broadcaster will take up the mantle, after British singer Sam Ryder finished second to Ukraine in this year’s contest, but with Ukraine unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Davie said it is “a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision song Contest.”

“The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity,” he added.

Rap group Kalush Orchestra won this year’s contest in an emotional victory, and they have since auctioned their trophy to help with the war effort.

However, it became apparent relatively quickly that the nation would struggle to follow tradition and host next year’s contest with war raging.

The Ukraine had insisted it could still host the contest up until a few weeks ago and the BBC along with organizer European Broadcasting Union was always clear that it would only step in if it had to. Four UK cities, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool, have so far expressed an interest in hosting.