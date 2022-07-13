ABC’s Traci Myman Joins Kapital Entertainment As Head Of Business Operations

EXCLUSIVE: Traci Myman is leaving Disney where she most recently served as VP Business Affairs for ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television to join Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment as the indie studio’s new head of business operations. Myman, who starts Aug. 22, replaces Sandra Ortiz who is departing Kapital after five years.

During her tenure at Disney, Myman led negotiations for major talent/writer/director deals, as well as for various license, acquisition, format, co-production and distribution agreements for both U.S. and international scripted and unscripted projects. She worked on such ABC series as Kapital’s A Million Little Things and Women of the Movement, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, The Conners and The Bachelor franchise.

“I’ve had the great privilege of working with Traci on Women of the Movement and A Million Little Things. On both series, she has been a thoughtful and trusted partner,“ Kaplan said. “I am so grateful she has chosen to join all of us at Kapital.”

Prior to joining ABC, Myman was an associate litigation attorney at Youngerman & McNutt LLP and Gabriel & Herman LLP.

“I have been fortunate to learn and work alongside some of the best at Disney and will miss my daily collaborations with them, but I am excited to start this new chapter with Aaron and his dynamic team at Kapital Entertainment,” Myman said.

Myman was repped in the deal by attorney David Fox.