Clement Virgo’s ‘Brother’ Making World Premiere At 47th Toronto Film Festival

The Clement Virgo directed movie Brother will make its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival which runs Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Adapted for the screen by Virgo from David Chariandy’s prize-winning novel of the same name, Brother is the story of Francis and Michael, sons of Caribbean immigrants maturing into young men amidst Toronto’s pulsing 1990’s hip-hop scene. A mystery unfolds when escalating tensions set off a series of events which changes the course of the brothers’ lives forever.

The pic stars Lamar Johnson (The Hate U Give), Aaron Pierre (Underground Railroad), Kiana Madeira (Fear Street) and Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us).

Brother is produced by recently announced member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Damon D’Oliveira, as well as Virgo, of Conquering Lion Pictures, along with Aeschylus Poulos and Sonya Di Rienzo of Hawkeye Pictures. EPs are Aaron L. Gilbert and Steven Thibault of BRON and Laurie May and Noah Segal of Elevation Pictures.

Brother will received a theatrical release in Canada from Elevation Pictures and BRON Releasing will manage the sale in other territories.

Last week the first piece of programming for TIFF 2022 was announced, that being the world premiere of Netflix/Lionsgate’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery directed by Rian Johnson and starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Virgo’s 1995 movie Rude made its world premiere in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival that year. Virgo’s The Planet of Junior Brown, starring Lynn Whitfield, and co-written by current TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, made its world premiere at Toronto in 1997.