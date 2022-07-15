‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Past $600M Overseas & $1.2B Global; Now Paramount’s Biggest Worldwide Grosser Ever

UPDATE, writethru: The phenomenon that is Top Gun: Maverick continues its breathtaking run as the Tom Cruise-starrer has surpassed the $600M mark at the international box office. This comes just days after it flew by $600M domestic. Now heading into its 8th weekend of global release, the Paramount/Skydance stunner has buzzed past 1.2B through Thursday worldwide.

The Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel is currently sitting at $602.5M from 65 offshore markets and $606M from North America, tallying up to $1,208.5M global through yesterday.

With these numbers, Top Gun: Maverick has become Paramount Pictures’ highest grossing film ever globally, surpassing Transformers: Age Of Extinction. Internationally, it is the No. 3 Paramount title ever.

In 28 overseas markets, Maverick is the biggest Paramount live action movie of all time, including such majors as the UK, France, Australia and Brazil.

How high will these elite aviators ultimately fly? There is clearly still fuel in the tanks and, what’s more, in several markets, Maverick will be returning to PLF screens next week.

To recap, it took just 31 days for Maverick to get to $1B global; only the second movie of the pandemic era to reach such rarefied air — and Cruise’s first time to the milestone in a career that has spanned 40 years.

This week, as Anthony reported, the film’s first-run release topped Titanic‘s first-run domestically. It is the 12th movie in domestic box office history to cross the $600M threshold.

The top offshore markets through Thursday are the UK ($88.8M), Japan ($65.4M), Australia ($55.9M), France ($46M) and Korea ($41.4M).