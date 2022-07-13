‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past $600M At Domestic Box Office

Paramount Pictures’s Top Gun: Maverick’s first-run release has surpassed Titanic‘s first-run release, $601.919M to $600.788M.

Top Gun: Maverick is the 12th movie in domestic box office history to cross that threshold and crosses that mark in 47 days. 2019’s Avengers: Endgame is the fastest grossing pic to $600M at ten days. Among pandemic fare, Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the six-century mark in 17 days.

Titanic remains the highest grossing domestic movie in the studio’s 110-year history with its re-release grosses putting that James Cameron pic’s total cume at $659.3M.

This latest milestone comes on the heels of Paramount Pictures dominating the box office in the first half of 2022. The studio is currently #1 in domestic box office so far for the year, with nearly $1.04B in cumulative gross and over 24% of the market share—the studio’s best year since 2014.

“For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic Titanic, which marks its 25th anniversary this year,” said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures. “Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Worldwide, Top Gun: Maverick has now grossed $601.919M in domestic box office and $595.6M in international receipts for a cumulative total of $1.1975B in global release, while continuing its run in theatres around the world. The sequel, as previously reported, is the highest grossing movie ever for Tom Cruise, co-financer Skydance and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Top Gun: Maverick is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks, and based on characters created by Jim Cash & Jack Epps, Jr., the film stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm along with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.