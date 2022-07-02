Tommy Morgan Dies: Harmonica Player For ‘Cool Hand Luke’ And ‘Dances With Wolves’ Was 89

Tommy Morgan, who recorded music for more than 500 film soundtracks, died June 23. Details on his death and its cause were not immediately available.

Morgan worked with the Andrews Sisters in 1950, later branching into soundtracks. His resume includes work on films Cool Hand Luke, Dances with Wolves, and City Slickers, and TV themes for The Waltons and Dukes of Hazard. He also worked as a session player for The Carpenters, The Beach Boys, Neil Diamond and many others.

It was estimated that he participated in more than 7,000 recording sessions before a 2013 stroke halted his career.

He also wrote a book, You Made How Much For Doing What?, released this year on Amazon.

Survivors include his wife, Lois; sons Matthew and Daniel; and granddaughter Addie Rae.