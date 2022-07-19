Todd Lieberman Launches Film/TV Co Hidden Pictures With Lionsgate Film Deal, Names Alex Young Prexy & Lands Bestseller ‘The Housemaid’ As First Acquisition

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Todd Lieberman has formed Hidden Pictures and tapped Alex Young for the president post. Formed to generate film and TV projects, Hidden Pictures has entered a strategic film partnership with Lionsgate. The new company has gotten off the ground with a film rights deal in competition for Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel The Housemaid.

As part of its structure, Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures will have a development fund to secure, develop and package material in-house before bringing it to market. Aside from Lionsgate, its financial partners include Mint Mobile CEO David Glickman.

Alex Young

The venture follows Lieberman’s split with Mandeville partner David Hoberman. They were together 20 years with films that generated more than $4 billion in box office receipts, including Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. Their TV credits include the USA Network series Monk.

Hidden Pictures’ goal will be to tell uplifting stories with a focus on discoveries of self, of purpose, and of time and place. The hope is to lean in on the importance of shared narratives that leave the audience with an uplifting sense of optimism to carry back into their lives.

“Hidden Pictures will seek out stories that look to entertain and inspire,“ said Lieberman. “We want to explore and reveal the truths of our varied lives, sometimes funny, sometimes sad and sometimes shocking — and we’re aiming to bring these discoveries to the forefront through our upcoming slate of feature films, documentaries, and television series. We love Joe, Nathan, Erin and the entire Lionsgate team and are grateful for their belief in us.”

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake called Lieberman “an extraordinarily creative collaborator. His careful stewardship of such movies as Wonder, White Bird: A Wonder Story and Shotgun Wedding in his wildly successful partnership with David Hoberman has made him one of our most valued content creators. He’s a powerhouse producer with an exceptional story sense, which is a big reason why his movies connect with audiences everywhere. Getting the chance to invest in him and Alex as they begin this new endeavor feels like getting in on the ground floor of something big.”

Added Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group: “Todd is one of this industry’s best and most respected producers; his projects attract the industry’s top talent because they know that he creates an environment where they can do their best work. We couldn’t be more thrilled by the way his development slate has already come together, and we’re excited to begin working with him, Alex and the entire Hidden Pictures team on The Housemaid and their future films.”

Lieberman’s output rivals that of most producers each year, with eight films topping the box office opening weekend and three Oscar wins in 11 nominations. Aside from Beauty and the Beast, the films include Wonder, The Aeronauts, Stronger, The Fighter, The Muppets, Warm Bodies and The Proposal. Rescue Rangers, starring Andy Samberg and John Mulaney for Disney+, is nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.

Rounding out the Hidden Pictures team are Vice President Carly Kleinbart (who brought in The Housemaid), Head of Operations Heather Zeegen, Head of Digital Matt Rosler, and Creative Executive Tony Curotto.

Kleinbart will have a producing role in The Housemaid, which will be produced by Lieberman and Young. In the novel, a struggling woman is relieved when she gets to start fresh as a housemaid to an upscale, wealthy couple. Soon she finds herself falling for the kind and attractive husband. From behind closed doors, she sees everything and soon learns that the Winchesters’ secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

Richard King of Bookouture brokered the deal.

Hidden pictures has other narrative and documentary projects percolating. Lieberman will continue to produce all existing Mandeville titles alongside Hoberman. They include Shotgun Wedding for Lionsgate/Amazon, and White Bird: A Wonder Story (Lionsgate/Participant) as well as upcoming titles including Shrunk (Disney).