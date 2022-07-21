‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ For Hulu Casts Quentin Plair As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Plair (The Good Lord Bird) has joined Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things as a series regular.

Plair will play Danny Kinkade, a creative spirit and musician; bright and level-headed. He’s frustratedly in love with his wife Clare (Kathryn Hahn) and at his wit’s end over her selfish and self-destructive antics. Pushed over the edge, he’s told her she needs to leave their house and join him in couples therapy to salvage their marriage and family unit.

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times bestseller, Tiny Beautiful Things is a half-hour series about a woman who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart. Told in multiple timelines with astonishing intimacy, nerve and candor, she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us.

Liz Tigelaar serves as Creator/EP of the series. Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman, Jayme Lemons, Strayed and Hahn are also EPs on the series from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine.

Plair recently finished shooting Welcome to Chippendales for 20th Television for Hulu opposite Kumail Nanjiani. For the last two seasons, he recurred on CW’s Roswell, New Mexico. His other credits include the Showtime series The Good Lord Bird, The Quad, The Good Doctor, and Burning Sands.

Plair is repped by Lesley Brander at Monogram Management Group and David Lederman, David Rose and Thomas Cushing at Innovative Artists.