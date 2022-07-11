Tim Heidecker & Eric Wareheim Set Up Comedy Series ‘Chad & JT Go Deep’ With Viral Pranksters At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, the comedy duo behind series such as The Eric Andre Show and Showtime’s Moonbase 8, have set a new comedy series featuring a pair of viral pranksters at Netflix.

The streamer has ordered Chad & JT Go Deep, a series that features Chad Kroeger (aka Tom Allen rather than the Nickelback frontman) and JT Parr, who are best known for a viral video that saw them handing out masks during the peak of the pandemic in Huntingdon Beach (see below).

The series, which launches on August 23, sees the self-described “stoke lords” take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. But when one of their causes accidentally leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture.

Their causes include protecting the country’s boarders (skateboarders, that is) to advocating for public perineum sunning and marching for small dongs. It’s essentially Borat if he was two surfer bros from Southern California.

The pair have previously gone viral for crashing council meeting and run a podcast channel – Chad Goes Deep. The show marks their first major television project.

Chad & JT Go Deep is produced by Abso Lutely Productions, the company run by Heidecker and Wareheim along with Dave Kneebone, which is also behind Comedy Central’s Nathan For You and Netflix’s Magic For Humans.

Heidecker, Wareheim and Kneebone exec produce along with Tom Allen, John Parr and Daniel Lucchesi.

“We are so stoked to be bringing the stoke to a global audience and so grateful to the stoke lords, Netflix and Abso Lutely, for helping us boost the stoke,” said Kroeger and Parr.