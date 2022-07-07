‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Harnesses $15.7M In First Day Of Overseas Play

Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder opened on Wednesday in 17 material international box office markets including Korea, Australia, Italy and Germany. The Day One gross is an estimated $15.7M. That puts it 39% ahead of Thor: Ragnarok and 24% below Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in like-for-likes and at today’s rates.

There were No. 1s across the board in Asia-Pacific and Europe with the top launch in Korea at $3.1M on Wednesday. This was good for the 5th highest opening day during the pandemic era. Factoring in today’s box office, which is not included in the offshore total above, the movie is at $4.7M in the market (Korea typically sees a decline on Day Two before a weekend rebound).

Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi returns to direct the fourquel that took in $3M in Australia on Wednesday, the 2nd highest opening day during the pandemic and highest opening day of 2022 to date (both excluding previews). This is also the 5th biggest all-time opening day for an MCU title in Oz (also excluding previews).

Indonesia landed the best opening day during the pandemic with $1.6M. It was followed by Italy at $1.4M (3rd highest opening day of the pandemic/2nd biggest of 2022) and Germany at $1.2M (4th highest pandemic opening day).

The next best starts were in Philippines ($800K), Taiwan ($800K), Thailand ($600K) and Hong Kong ($600K).

Market shares have been strong across all markets, with many key hubs above 50%, and running as high as 86%.

In total Thor: Love And Thunder rolls into 47 material markets, or 93% of the overseas footprint, through Friday.

