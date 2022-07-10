‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Nails $302M Global Debut; ‘Minions’ Gru-ving To $400M WW – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder has come in largely in line with pre-weeekend projections, landing a $159M start in 47 international box office markets, and $302M globally. Worldwide, this reps the 3rd highest weekend for any Hollywood movie during the pandemic and the 2nd best of 2022, behind Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

On a like-for-like basis, Thor and the gang scored the 11th best MCU debut of all time globally, 19% ahead of Thor: Ragnarok. In overseas terms, this is the 9th best MCU launch, coming in 29% ahead of Ragnarok; and is also the 3rd highest international opening weekend posted by any Hollywood title of the pandemic.

Also looking at like-for-like offshore markets at current exchange rates, the bow has Thor: Love And Thunder estimated to be 38% ahead of Top Gun, 23% ahead of Jurassic World Dominion, and 32% below Doctor Strange 2.

Among offshore highlights, the Taika Waititi-directed fourquel wielded the 2nd best opening weekend during the pandemic in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines; and 3rd best in Brazil, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Argentina, Central America, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Greece, Hungary, South Africa and Turkey.

In total overseas, Korea was the lead market with $15.3M, followed by the UK ($14.8M), Australia ($13.8M), Mexico ($11.8M) and India ($10.3M). More detail to come as we update below; see here for how the weekend progressed.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s major opener, Universal/Illumination’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru, is thisclose to $400M global. The international session was good for $56.4M in 64 markets (-41%). That lifts the overseas running total to $189.8M and worldwide to $399.9M.

Easing 40% from last frame, Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick in its 7th weekend added $23M from 65 markets. The offshore cume is closing in on $600M with $586.2M through Sunday. Worldwide, the aviators have flown to $1.184B.

