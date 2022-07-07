Emmy-Nominated ‘This Is Us’, ‘When They See Us’ Actor Asante Blackk Signs With M88

Skip to main content
Asante Blackk
Personal Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE: M88 has signed Emmy- and Critics’ Choice Award-nominated actor Asante Blackk (This Is Us) for theatrical representation.

Blackk found his breakout role in Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed limited series When They See Us for Netflix, which had him portraying Central Park Five member Kevin Richardson. His turn brought him a Critics’ Choice Award nomination as well as his first Emmy nom, which made him the TV Academy’s youngest actor nom of 2019.

The 20-year-old most recently appeared on NBC’s hit show This Is Us opposite Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Lyric Ross and more. His portrayal of Malik Hodges—the boyfriend of Lyric Ross’ Déjà Pearson—brought him his second Critics’ Choice Award nom in the year of When They See Us. Blackk will next make his feature debut in Cory Finley’s Landscape with Invisible Hand for MGM and Plan B, opposite Tiffany Haddish.

Former WME Partner Phillip Sun and Macro Founder & CEO Charles D. King launched M88 in 2020, with an eye toward supporting the work of the next generation of artists and cultural leaders. Sun leads the firm with Partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena.

Blackk continues to be represented by UTA and attorney Gordon Bobb of Del Shaw Moonves.

