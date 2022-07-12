‘The White Lotus’ & ‘The Flight Attendant’: Casey Bloys Leaves Door Open For Third Seasons

The White Lotus is just wrapping up production of its second season and The Flight Attendant finished its sophomore season in May.

Both shows could potentially come back for third seasons, according to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys as long as their creative teams are so inclined.

This comes as the HBO series, which was initially designed as a Covid-friendly limited series, and the Kaley Cuoco-fronted HBO Max series both picked up multiple Emmy nominations as part of the network/streamer’s 140 total haul.

The White Lotus received 20 nominations including for Outstanding Limited Series as well as eight supporting actor noms for Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney.

Meanwhile, Cuoco was once again nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. The series missed out this year in the main comedy, but did pick up two other noms for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More) and Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score).

The White Lotus is set in Italy this season, having seen its first season set in Hawaii.

The six-part series, which last year followed visitors of the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort, returns with Jennifer Coolidge. It also stars F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall as well as Italian actors Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco.

HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said that the Mike White-created show has a couple more days to shoot before wrapping and he’s excited to see some episodes.

He added that it’s up to White whether there’s a third season / third hotel. “The show is a lot for Mike. Obviously, he went from Hawaii to Italy, and so he would have to think about where does he want to go?,” said Bloys. “Most showrunners I find… nobody’s doing a show just to do it. They really have to be motivated by a story that they feel like they’ve got to tell, they’ve got to get out of them. Mike is no different. If he has a story or a theme that he wants to explore for a third season, obviously, we would be we would be thrilled to have that conversation with him.”

It’s a similar situation for The Flight Attendant.

“That will that will be again, up to the producers. In season one, remember, it was a limited series and they had an idea for season two that I thought they executed brilliantly. If they come to us and say we have this great idea for season three, we should be so lucky.

Cuoco, who plays flight attendant/spy Cassie Bowden, recently seemed hesitant to jump straight back onto the plane.

“It’s going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it’s better than the last two, which is very hard to do,” she recently told People. “There’s definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed.”

The show also stars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews and Rosie Perez and was developed by showrunner Steve Yockey, who serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez.

If there is a third season, Cuoco said she wants it to revolve around her character Cassie Bowden’s struggles with maintaining her sobriety.