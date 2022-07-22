‘The Walking Dead’s Final Episodes Get Fall Premiere Date; Zombie Series Stuns Hall H With New Trailer – Comic-Con

The Walking Dead took a bite out of Comic-Con today to take an emotional final bow at Hall H. The dystopian show also unveiled a new trailer for the final set of eight episodes (which you can view above) and its last premiere date.

The final eight episodes of TWD will debut on October 2, the trailer revealed.

“You wanna die quick, you wanna die screaming,” says Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon ion the nearly three minute trailer shown today in a packed Hall H. Picking up where the previous sections of TWD’s final season left off earlier tis year, the almost ghostly peek at the final eight episodes revealed the final and bloody showdown between the Survivors and the well armed Commonwealth.

The once blockbuster series nearing the end of its eleventh and final season is the first in a post-apocalyptic zombie franchise, based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard’s comic book series of the same name, which debuted on AMC all the way back in 2010.

As TWD fans, hardcore and otherwise, know, the long running series follows as survivors of an apocalyptic event grapple with an almost constant threat of attacks from zombies referred to as “walkers,” amidst a collapsed civilization. Supersized to 24 episodes, and squaring up for spinoffs galore, TWD’s final season kicked off on August 22 last year with an initial eight episodes. The the Angela Kang showrun series came back for another eight on February 20, with the last run set for early October.

Those appearing for the first Walking Dead Comic-Con panel in three years, moderated by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick included The Walking Dead Universe’s Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner-EP Kang, director-EP and Special Effects Makeup Supervisor Greg Nicotero. SDCC godhead Reedus was also in the hall with fellow cast members Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming and Michael James Shaw.

The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios. Gimple and Kang exec produce the series alongside Kirkman, Nicotero, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth.