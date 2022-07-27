‘The View’ Apologizes After Linking Turning Point USA To Neo-Nazi Demonstrators

The View co-host Sara Haines read a statement on-air Wednesday in which the show apologized for linking a Turning Point USA gathering last weekend to neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the event.

Haines said, “So on Monday we talked about the fact that were openly Neo-Nazi demonstrators outside the Florida student action summit of the Turning Point USA group. We want to make clear that these demonstrators were gathered outside the event and that they were not invited or endorsed by Turning Point USA.

Haines added, “A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group, quote, ‘100 percent condemns those ideologies,’ and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the Neo-Nazis from the area but could not because they were on public property. Also, Turning Point USA wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA summit and not a Republican Party event. So we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points.”

On Monday, co-host Joy Behar said of the Turning Point USA conference, being held in Tampa, “Neo-Nazis were out there in the front of the conference with anti-semitic slurs and … the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich. It’s the same thing, right out of the same playbook.”

Later, after a disclaimer was read to inform viewers that Turning Point USA condemned the protesters, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You let them in and you knew what they were, so you are complicit.” She later said that she was speaking metaphorically.

According to Fox News Digital, Turning Point USA sent a cease-and-desist letter to ABC News, while it has railed against the show on Twitter.

After Haines read the statement, Alyssa Farah Griffin, the show’s conservative co-host, then quipped, “They still invited Matt Gaetz, I would just like to note.” Speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering, Gaetz said, “Why is it is that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”