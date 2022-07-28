‘The Trashers’: Olivia DeJonge To Star Opposite David Harbour & Cooper Hoffman In Cooper Raiff’s Latest

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia DeJonge (Elvis) has been set as the female lead for The Trashers—the latest feature from Sundance prize-winning director Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth), which will have her starring alongside David Harbour and Cooper Hoffman.

The film will center on Hoffman’s character AJ—the teenage son of Connecticut trash magnate and Genovese crime family associate Jimmy Galante (Harbour). In 2004, Galante bought the city’s minor-league hockey team and assigned A.J. to run it. The two had bonded over their love for the game when A.J. played, with his crooked father hoping to hold onto their bond. The kid did well, watching the team gain notoriety for its rough and violent style of play but also developing a wide fan base as it started to win more and more games. The team’s success and fame all came to an abrupt end with Galante’s arrest on 72 criminal charges. He was ultimately indicted for defrauding the United Hockey League and bypassing the hard salary cap by putting his players and their wives into no-show jobs through his waste management business.

Further details as to the character DeJonge will be playing have not yet been disclosed. But Raiff will direct from a script by Adam R. Perlman (Billions), having completed the most recent revisions himself. Producers include Tom McNulty of MC2 Entertainment and Andrew Morrison of Yellow Bear Films. Micah Green, Dan Steinman and Dan Friedkin will executive produce for 30West alongside Jon Wertheim and Adam R. Perlman. The real-life AJ Galante serves as associate producer. Raiff is currently considering multiple distributors for the project, with production set to kick off this fall.

DeJonge is an Australian actress who can currently be seen starring as Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis for Warner Bros., which recently crossed the $200M mark at the worldwide box office. She was also recently seen on the HBO Max series The Staircase and is repped by CAA and Independent Management Company in Australia.