‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Canceled At HBO After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: The Time Traveler’s Wife is ending.

HBO has canceled the series, which comes from Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat, after one season.

The series starred Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. The six-part series was an intricate and magical love story and told the tale of Clare and Henry and a marriage with a problem: time travel.

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s novel, the series, which was directed by David Nutter, premiered on May 15 and ran through June 19.

“Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter,” an HBO spokeswoman told Deadline. “We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences.’

The series was produced by Hartswood Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Written and exec produced by Sherlock co-creator Moffat, Nutter also exec produced alongside Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin and Joseph E. Iberti.

