‘The Santa Clauses’: David Krumholtz To Reprise Beloved Role As Bernard For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: If the return of Tim Allen as Santa Claus isn’t enough to get you to check out the much-anticipated spinoff of The Santa Clause on Disney+, then maybe this bit of news will: Deadline has learned that David Krumholtz will reprise his fan-favorite role as Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clauses.

Krumholtz reunites with Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell, who will again play Scott Calvin/Santa and Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus, respectively, in the series that is likely to premiere later this year. Krumholtz first showed up in the 1994 film and returned for the sequel in 2002. As the head elf, Bernard was a bit of a grump but an effective taskmaster in Santa’s workshop.

In the Disney+ series, Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

The series also stars Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace and Kal Penn as Simon Choski.

Emmy winner Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer and showrunner. In addition to his starring role, Allen will executive produce along with Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker and Rick Messina, and Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.