The Russo Brothers Believe British Actor Regé-Jean Page Should Be The Next James Bond

British actor Regé-Jean Page is in high demand in Hollywood. Since his appearance as Simon Basset in the Shonda Rhimes Netflix show Bridgerton, which earned him an Emmy nomination, he has appeared in big budget films like The Gray Man, and his role as The Paladin in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Page’s good looks and charm have convinced directing duo Anthony and Joseph Russo that the actor would be perfect to replace Daniel Craig as the new 007. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, the brothers mention how they can see the actor as the next James Bond.

“He’s fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body,” said Joe Russo. “So you know, we’d watch him do anything – I mean we’d watch him read the phonebook!”

Anthony added, “[He’s a] very savvy performer and [has] so much charm.”

Last year, Deadline reported the actor would get a meaty lead role in a reimagining of The Saint for Paramount Pictures. Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy and Mark Vahradian will produce, with Kwame Kwei-Armah writing the script. Paramount did make a film based on the character in 1997 starring Val Kilmer, which was produced by Robert Evans who will also receive producer credit on this version as well.

