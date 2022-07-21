Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

White House Releases Video Of Joe Biden After Testing Positive For Covid: “I’m Doing Well” — Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Rookie’: Tru Valentino Upped To Series Regular For Season 5 Of ABC Drama Series

ABC/Raymond Liu

EXCLUSIVE: Officer Aaron Thorsen will be taking on larger presence within the LAPD. Tru Valentino, who joined the fourth season of ABC’s The Rookie in the recurring role opposite Nathan Fillion, has been promoted to series regular for the drama series’ upcoming fifth season.

Tru Valentino ABC

Valentino’s Officer Aaron Thorsen is the newest rookie at the station. He appeared in 11 episodes in Season 4.

Mekia Cox also stars as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series is a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios

Related Story

Nathan Fillion & Niecy Nash-Betts Tease What's To Come In 'The Rookie's Fifth Season & 'The Rookie: Feds' First, How "Mothership" Series & Spinoff Will Overlap - Comic-Con

Alexi Hawley is creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Valentino can also currently be heard voicing the lead role of Cuphead in Netflix’s animated original series, The Cuphead Show. For the past several years, Valentino has been a breakout talent at The Groundlings, completing Advanced Lab prior to the pandemic, and is currently a member of The Sunday Company. He was previously selected as a finalist in the 2018 NBC Diversity Showcase. He’ll soon be heard voicing roles in Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe for MTV and Paramount+ and The Loud House Movie for Nickelodeon and Netflix. Valentino is repped by Atlas Artists and Yorn Levine.

The Rookie season 5 premiere airs Sunday, September 25 at 10/9c on ABC.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad