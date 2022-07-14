‘The Resident’: Kaley Ronayne Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Fox’s The Resident is upping Kaley Ronayne to series regular for Season 6.

The news follows Deadline’s exclusive announcement that Andrew McCarthy was promoted to series regular on the medical drama. McCarthy plays Dr. Ian Sullivan, father of Ronayne’s character Dr. Cade Sullivan.

Cade is a double board-certified ICU and ER doctor whose love life this season will take compelling and unexpected turns. Her father, Dr. Ian Sullivan now a top physician at Chastain, is struggling with a dark secret. Her attachment to him, and the fight to save him, will upend her life.

Cade is one of two women the series is positioning as a possible new romantic interest for Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), who lost his beloved wife Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) in Season 5.

Dr. Ian Sullivan made his debut in the medical drama last season following Cade’s nearly fatal shooting when she desperately needed a donor match for her rare blood type. She survives but Ian ends up becoming a medical emergency himself after suffering from abdominal pains that turned out to be pancreatic cancer.

Ronayne recently played Dee O’Hara in the Leonardo Di Caprio-produced Disney+ original series, The Right Stuff. She recurred on the hit Fox series, Gotham; TNT’s Public Morals; Cinemax’s Quarry; and played Brooke Shields’s daughter on the Lifetime series, Army Wives.

Her other credits also include Blue Bloods, Chicago PD, NCIS, The Carrie Diaries, and NYPD Blue (TV movie).

She is repped by A3 Artists, AC Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.