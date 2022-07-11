‘The Resident’: Andrew McCarthy Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew McCarthy has been upped to series regular on Fox’s The Resident for Season 6.

He will reprise the role of Dr. Ian Sullivan, a nationally renowned pediatric surgeon and new hire at Chastain. His groundbreaking surgeries rescue the most vulnerable patients and make him key to the hospital’s financial stability. But as Ian’s demons emerge, both his daughter, Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) and our doctors face a dilemma. Where do you draw the line with a doctor whose own life is spiraling dangerously out of control, even as the keeps saving lives?

Dr. Ian Sullivan made his debut in the medical drama last season following Cade’s nearly fatal shooting when she desperately needed a donor match for her rare blood type. She survives but Ian ends up becoming a medical emergency himself after suffering from abdominal pains that turned out to be pancreatic cancer.

While Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) is able to save him with a life-saving surgery, the question of Sullivan’s survival long-term was left hanging in the balance. With McCarthy’s role expanding, it’s safe to say Sullivan will continue fighting another day and being a pain to everyone around him.

McCarthy gained fame as an actor in the 1980s as part of the Brat Pack, starring in films like St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink, Mannequin, and Weekend at Bernie’s.

As a director, he’s lensed episodes of Orange Is the New Black, The Blacklist, and the second season of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.

TV credits include White Collar, Good Girls, The Sinner, and 13 Reasons Why.

He is repped by ICM and Liebman Entertainment.