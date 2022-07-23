All 3 Seasons Of Seth MacFarlane’s ‘The Orville’ Soon Available On Disney+

At today’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for The Orville: New Horizons, the show’s Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director and producer Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the Emmy-nominated, fan favorite sci-fi series will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on August 10. The epic space adventure series will also continue to stream on Hulu.

The series first debuted on Fox in 2017 before moving to Hulu, where Season 3 dropped on June 3.

“I’m thrilled to bring all three seasons of The Orville to Disney+. Making this show has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my career, and I’m immensely grateful to Disney for providing us the opportunity to expand our Orville community further. I can’t wait for new audiences to experience this series,” said MacFarlane.

Set 400 years in the future, the series follows the adventures of The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space. In the new, third season, the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continue their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

As for a Season 4, as of April there were no plans afoot. Deadline reported that the cast of the series was released in August when their most recent options expired.

Season 3 is not designed as a definitive ending to the series. The door has been left open for MacFarlane to revisit it with a new installment if/when he wants to do so in the future. In case he decides to do it, the cast will have to be reassembled, and new deals need to be made.

All three seasons of The Orville are produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by MacFarlane. He, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.

Disney+ also released a new poster for the show.