‘The Munsters’ Trailer: Watch Lily & Herman Fall In Love In Rob Zombie Film

We’re getting an extended look at The Munsters, Rob Zombie’s adaptation of the 1960s creepshow TV comedy. Zombie released the trailer on Instagram Wednesday. You can watch it below.

Written and directed by the helmer of House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Reject, The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Zombie’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.

The trailer opens with a black-and-white intro, an homage to the ’60s TV show, followed by a full color film version.

Zombie first announced the film last year, calling it the project he’s “been chasing for 20 years. Since then, he’s routinely teased the movie with social media posts, depicting set blueprints, the clay sculpture which would serve as the basis for Herman’s forehead prosthetic and more.

Chronicling the decidedly different lives of a family of friendly monsters from Mockingbird Heights, The Munsters originally aired from 1964-66 on CBS—in the same time frame that classic series The Addams Family ran on ABC. The sitcom wasn’t a monster hit but became a favorite in syndication during the ensuing decades, and a 1988-91 syndicated version followed. Decades later, NBC was in development on a reboot series from Jill Kargman and Seth Meyers.

The film will be released in September by Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Check out the trailer below.