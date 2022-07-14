‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ Alice Eve Joins Cast Of Sky Comedy-Drama Series ‘The Lovers’

EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek Into Darkness star Alice Eve has joined the cast of Sky’s upcoming comedy-drama series The Lovers.

Eve will join a cast that includes the likes of Roisin Gallagher (The Fall, The Dry), Johnny Flynn (Beast, Emma) and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Holding).

The series, first unveiled two weeks ago, follows Janet (Gallagher) as supermarket worker who doesn’t care about anything, including her life, and Seamus (Flynn) a handsome, self-centered, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life. When they unexpectedly meet, they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other.

Details of Eve’s role are scarce but Deadline hears she will play Seamus’ high-profile celebrity girlfriend.

Eve recently starred in Epix’s limited series Belgravia, which is from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, and wrapped production on buzzy Amazon drama series The Power. She’s also attached to Jon Keeyes thriller The Last Girl alongside Antonio Banderas, John Cena and Alison Brie action-comedy Freelance and horror film The Queen Mary. Other credits include Netflix’s Black Mirror and Paramount’s Star Trek Into Darkness.

The Lovers comes from Pure, Life and Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic in association with Sky Studios. Roanna Benn and Rebecca de Souza are executive producers for Drama Republic, with commissioning editors Liz Lewin and Manpreet Dosanjh as executive producers for Sky Studios. Hannah Pescod also serves as executive producer, with Chris Martin as producer. David Ireland is the writer and Justin Martin the director.

The series will go out in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now, and Sky’s Comcast family cousin NBCUniversal Global Distribution will sell the show internationally.

Eve is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Alchemy Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.