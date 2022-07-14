‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Releases New Trailer; First Look At Characters from Númenor

As a run-up to its appearance next week at Comic-Con, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has released a second trailer for fans of the J.R.R. Tolkien franchise.

The new two-minute, 30-second teaser trailer for the Prime Video series offers a first look at characters from the island kingdom of Númenor, including Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). There is also Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Eärien (Ema Horvath).

The trailer also gives fans a glimpse of some of the realms that will be featured in the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór. The characters also included in the series are Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker), the Harfoots Marigold Brandyfoot (Sara Zwangobani), Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh), Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) and Sadoc Burrows (Sir Lenny Henry), The Stranger (Daniel Weyman), the Dwarves King Durin III (Peter Mullan) and Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).

Prime Video will launch the epic series in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly. A panel featuring showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay and stars will be held at 10:30 am. P.T. on Saturday, July 23, in Hall H.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.