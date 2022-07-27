RLJE Films & Shudder Acquire Neil Marshall’s Horror ‘The Lair’ From Highland Film Group

EXCLUSIVE: AMC Networks’ business unit RLJE Films and its genre streaming service Shudder have acquired North American rights to the Neil Marshall-directed horror film The Lair from Highland Film Group, with the latter also picking up the rights for UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. RLJE Films will release the pic in theaters and on digital and VOD on October 28, with Shudder bringing it to streaming early next year.

In the film written by Marshall and Charlotte Kirk (The Reckoning), Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Kirk) is shot down over Afghanistan and finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons—half human, half alien—are awakened. Jonathan Howard (Thor: The Dark World) and Jamie Bamber (Battlestar Galactica) also star in the pic, which next month makes its world premiere at FrightFest. It was produced by Rather Good Films Ltd and Daniel-Konrad Cooper with financing from Ashland Hill Media Finance, Ingenious and Trigger Films. Highland Film Group is handling international sales in remaining territories.

“After directing the scariest horror film of its decade, The Descent, Neil Marshall is back with another terrifying trip underground,” said RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer, Mark Ward. “THE LAIR proves yet again that Neil Marshall is a true master of horror.”

“We are thrilled to have the team at RLJE Films and Shudder come on board to release THE LAIR. They are the ideal partner to introduce this action horror film to audiences in the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand,” added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier. “THE LAIR offers an edge-of-your-seat experience with terrifying creatures and delivers exhilarating thrills that audiences love!”

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films negotiated the deal for The Lair with Arianne Fraser of Highland Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.