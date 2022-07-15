‘The Hand Of God’ Star Filippo Scotti Inks With Artist International Group For Management

EXCLUSIVE: Filippo Scotti, the Italian actor known for his critically acclaimed breakout role in the Paolo Sorrentino film The Hand of God, has signed with Artist International Group for management.

The 2021 drama set in 1980s Naples had Scotti playing Fabietto, a football-loving kid whose uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker is shaped when a family tragedy strikes. While the 22-year-old had merely a few credits when he was picked to star in Sorrentino’s autobiographical film for Netflix, the project propelled him into international recognition. When it made its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival, he found himself recognized with the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Emerging Actor.

The up-and-coming actor is currently featured in Prada’s Men’s Fall Fashion 2022 campaign, alongside Oscar- and Emmy-winner Rami Malek, Jeff Goldblum, Damson Idris, Asa Butterfield and more.

Other notable clients at Artist International Group, which CEO David Unger founded in 2017, include actors Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Donnie Yen (John Wick 4), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355), Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers) and Lee Min-Ho (Pachinko); and such writer-directors as Amanda Sthers (Madame), Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (The Trainer), Michael Haussman (Edge of the World) and Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction).