Composer Henry Jackman Unveils 17-Minute Suite From The Russo Brothers’ Netflix Action-Thriller ‘The Gray Man’ – Hear The Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive 17-minute suite composed by Henry Jackman for Joe and Anthony Russo’s Netflix tentpole The Gray Man, which hits select theaters today, and will make its way to the streamer on the 22nd. The action-thriller is the most expensive Netflix has made to date, at a production budget north of $200M. It centers on CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling)—aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a psychopathic former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Fortunately, Agent Dani Miranda (Ana De Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Henry Jackman Amy Sussman/GI

Jackman came to The Gray Man after collaborating with the Russo brothers on two Captain America films and the Apple crime drama Cherry starring Tom Holland, as well as the films 21 Bridges, Mosul and Extraction, which the Russos produced. He penned his suite for the film over the course of 11 months—a length of time in which he could have completed five films—growing obsessed with the piece at a point when he was only supposed to be banging out some ideas for the score. Jackman likened the process of developing it to growing his own tree for ingredients to cook with: nourishing it and watering it, trimming and cultivating its branches, and really taking the time to create something amazing and organic.

Jackman kept his suite a secret from the Russos throughout the entire course of his work on it, and even when it was completed, he was reticent to share it. After all, if the directors weren’t sold on it, almost a year of work would have been wasted. In the end, of course, the Russos loved it, and Jackman used the suite as the basis for the rest of the film’s score.

“Our collaboration with Henry Jackman has been one of the most important and rewarding of our careers,” the Russo Brothers told Deadline. “From the modern edge he introduced to the MCU in Winter Soldier, to the haunting, beautiful experimentation of the Cherry score, his ability to capture the essence of a film through composition is impeccable. In a career filled with incredible work, The Gray Man score may be his best yet…”

Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely adapted the screenplay for the film intended as the first in a new franchise, which is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The thriller produced by Netflix and AGBO also stars Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard. The film was produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Markus, McFeely, Patrick Newall, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth and Palak Patel served as executive producers.