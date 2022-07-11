‘The Girls On The Bus’: Christina Elmore To Star In HBO Max Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Elmore (Insecure) is set as a lead opposite Melissa Benoist and Natasha Behnam in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV.

The series centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace, Lola (Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.

Elmore’s Kimberlyn Kendrick is an Ivy League-educated Reagan Republican and campaign reporter for Liberty News.

The Girls on the Bus, which comes from writers and executive producers Amy Chozick and Julie Plec, is inspired by a chapter in Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary. Benoist serves as a producer on the series, which is also exec produced by showrunner Rina Mimoun, Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Elmore recently was nominated for an NAACP Award for her guest role as Condola in Insecure. She also is known for starring as Lt. Alisha Granderson in The Last Ship and as Marie on Twenties. She is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero, Gersh and HJTH.