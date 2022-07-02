Skip to main content
‘The Full Monty’ Star Hugo Speer Sacked From Show By Disney+ After Allegations Of “Inappropriate Conduct”

Hugo Speer, star of Disney+’s upcoming Full Monty reboot, has been removed from the show by the streamer after allegations of “inappropriate conduct.”

Speer, who played Guy in the original and was reprizing the role alongside the likes of Robert Carlyle and Lesley Sharp, will no longer feature in the TV reboot.

Disney+ said it had been “made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Hugo Speer on the set of a commissioned production.”

“As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect,” added the statement.

A spokesperson for Speer told Deadline he denies all allegations and will be challenging them.

Other than The Full Monty, the 53-year-old actor has featured in Britannia, Marcella and The Musketeers.

