‘The Daily Show’ Lands Record Emmy Nominations Haul Under Trevor Noah

The Daily Show has picked up its most Emmy nominations since Trevor Noah became host of the Comedy Central in 2015.

The late-night series and its spinoffs scored seven nominations this morning including in the main Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, where it will compete against Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and new entrant Late Night with Seth Meyers.

This marks its fifth consecutive nomination in the main late-night category, although it, along with all of the other shows, continue to lose out to Oliver, who has won six years in a row.

“I’m so thrilled for everyone on The Daily Show team and incredibly lucky to be part of a place where we can laugh, cry, debate and create together to bring some perspective and humor to this hectic world. I’m grateful for the support of Paramount, MTVE and Comedy Central and truly appreciative for Trevor, who is as wonderful to work with off camera as he is on. Being recognized by our peers for the work we’re so privileged to do each day feels like getting an extra cherry on top of gravy… which sounds gross, but don’t knock it ‘till you try it,” said showrunner, exec producer and writer Jen Flanz.

Elsewhere, The Daily Show also picked up noms for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming, Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series, Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series.

But it was the show’s expanding universe that helped it bring in more nominations than ever before, and more noms that any of the other late-night shows.

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe – Hungary for Democracy received a nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special, while Between The Scenes received its fourth nomination for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

Klepper said, “What a lovely treat to be nominated for an Emmy. This wouldn’t have been possible without the team at The Daily Show, Comedy Central, and the international crumbling of democratic norms. Real team effort.”

Contributor Desi Lydic also picked up a nom for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for her Foxsplains segments. This marks her first individual Emmy nomination.

“Wow!! I can’t believe this news or the fact that I was mid-mammogram when I found out! Being on The Daily Show continues to be a dream come true. I’m eternally grateful to Comedy Central and to Trevor Noah and Jen Flanz and the entire TDS team who do the real work of watching an inhumane amount of Fox News to produce this series. Also – big shout out to my mammogram technician Crystal who pretended not to notice when I screamed in her ear. Reminder to get checked ladies! Keep ‘em fair and balanced,” said Lydic.