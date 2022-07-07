‘The Crossover’: Darone Okolie, Joel Steingold Among 5 New Recurring Cast Joining Disney+ Basketball Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Disney+ original series The Crossover has added Darone Okolie (Winning Time), Gabriela Lopez (Teen Spirit), Joel Steingold (The Chi), Himie Freeman (The Ultimatum), and Johnny Cantley (The Originals) in recurring roles.

Okolie and Freeman will play future versions of the Bell brothers, Lopez will play a future version of ‘Maya’ and Cantley will play a future version of ‘Vondie.’

Steingold will play ‘Basil St. Jean,’ the poised and stylish Vice Principal at Hughes Middle School. He’s friendly and hard-working and offers his support to Crystal (Sabrina Revelle) in any way he can, even though she secured the job he was up for. But is he a friend or a foe?

Based on the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander, The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

Daveed Diggs will narrate the series. Stars also include Jalyn Hall as ‘Josh Bell,’ Amir O’Neil as ‘JB Bell,’ Derek Luke as ‘Chuck Bell,’ Skyla I’Lece as ‘Alexis,’ Deja Monique Cruz as ‘Maya’ and Trevor Raine Bush as ‘Vondie.’

The pilot episode was directed by George Tillman, Jr. and was written by Kwame Alexander and Damani Johnson. Johnson, Alexander, and Tillman, Jr. executive produce alongside Kim Harrison, Todd Harthan, Bob Teitel, and Robert Prinz. Additionally, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson of SpringHill are executive producers. Damani Johnson, Kwame Alexander and Kim Harrison serve as co-showrunners. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television.

Okolie is repped by Aligned Stars Agency and Stride Management. Lopez is repped by Open Range, Stride Management, and Singular Talent. Steingold is repped by Pantheon and TG Talent. Freeman is repped by Jackson Agency. Cantley is repped by Artists Resource Agency.