Warhol-Basquiat Play ‘The Collaboration’ Sets Winter Broadway Opening; Paul Bettany & Jeremy Pope To Star

The Collaboration, Anthony McCarten’s hit London play about artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat, will make its American premiere on Broadway this winter, with Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope as the two painters.

The Manhattan Theatre Club production will begin previews at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Tuesday, November 29, with an opening night set for Tuesday, December 20. Kwame Kwei-Armah directs.

The production will be the second Broadway production of MTC’s 2022-2023 season, following the fall premiere of Martyna Majok’s Cost of Living.

The Collaboration, which made its world premiere in a critically acclaimed production by London’s Young Vic Theatre in January, is set in the summer of 1984, when longtime superstar Warhol and wunderkind Basquiat agreed to work together on what would become one of the most famous exhibitions in the modern art history. As the official synopsis puts it, “But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive?”

Bettany (The Avengers, WandaVision) and Pope (Broadway’s Choir Boy and Ain’t Too Proud) reprise their roles from the London staging.

The announcement was made today by Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Barry Grove (Executive Producer) and the Young Vic Theatre, Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director) and Lucy Davies (Executive Director) by special arrangement with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O’Sullivan

Additional cast members and the creative team for The Collaboration will be announced at a later date. Two additional productions for MTC’s 2022-2023 season, including one at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Broadway and one at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I, will be announced soon.

Deadline reported earlier this year that a film adaptation of the play is in the works.