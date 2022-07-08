‘The Changeling’: Malcolm Barrett, Alexis Louder, Amirah Vann, Jared Abrahamson Join Apple TV+ Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Timeless star Malcolm Barrett, Alexis Louder (Copshop), Amirah Vann (Underground) and Jared Abrahamson (Ramy) are set for key recurring roles opposite LaKeith Stanfield in The Changeling, Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series based on Victor LaValle’s bestselling book of the same name. Adina Porter, Clark Backo and Samuel T. Herring also star.

The Changeling, from Annapurna and Apple Studios, is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.

2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders

Barrett plays Patrice Green, Apollo’s best friend, ex-veteran and fellow book enthusiast. Louder portrays Lillian Kagwa, Apollo’s secretive mother. Vann is Kim Valentine, Emma’s sister and sole family member. Abrahamson plays Brian West, a parole officer and Lillian Kagwa’s husband.

Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom) wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner. Queen & Slim helmer and Insecure alum Melina Matsoukas will direct. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug executive produce on behalf of Annapurna; Matsoukas executive produces through her De La Revolución Films. Stanfield and Marcel also executive produce with Khaliah Neal co-executive producing. LaValle also serves as co-executive producer.

Barrett is repped by Entertainment 360 and Gersh. Louder is repped by Haven Entertainment, TalentWorks, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. Vann is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, CESD and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, Lezcano, Bobb & Dang. Abrahamson is repped by Gersh, Lauren Levitt & Associates and Canopy Media Partners.