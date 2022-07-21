Apple TV+’s ‘The Buccaneers’- Inspired Drama Series Adds Four More Cast

Apple TV+ is busily adding cast to its The Buccaneers-inspired drama series, with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’s Josh Dylan the latest to join alongside Guy Remmers (Lessons), Matthew Broome (Scandaltown) and Barney Fishwick (Living).

Deadline revealed Christina Hendricks will play Mrs. St. George in the series adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel last week and the latest quartet join previously announced Kristine Froseth (The Assistant), Alisha Boe (When You Finish Saving The World), Josie Totah (Saved by the Bell), Aubri Ibrag (Dive Club), Imogen Waterhouse (The Outpost) and Mia Threapleton (Shadows).

Dylan, who also starred in BBC adaptation Noughts and Crosses, will play Lord Richard Marable, a repressed English lord swept up in a holiday romance with fiery American heiress Conchita. Remmers is English bachelor Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Broome is charming English playboy Guy Thwarte and Fishwick is Marable’s brother Lord James Seadown.

The series, which is currently in production in Scotland, comes from Katherine Jakeways (Tracey Ullman’s Show, Where This Service Will Terminate) and is directed by BAFTA winner Susanna White.

It follows a group of fun-loving young American girls exploding into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash and the disregard of centuries of tradition.

Dylan is represented by Julian Belfrage Associates and WME, Remmers is represented by Molly Wansell at 42, Broome is represented by Joel Keating & Lindy King at United Agents and Fishwick is represented by Carly Peters and Stephanie Moore at United Agents.