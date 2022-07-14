‘The Bear’ Renewed For Second Season By FX

The Bear is roaring back with more original episodes: FX picked up a second season of the half-hour scripted series that streams on Hulu.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a death in his family. Carmy must balance the realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

The eight-episode first season debuted June 23 and is available on Hulu.

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” said Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment President, in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by Creator and Co-Showrunner Christopher Storer and Co-Showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season 2.”

“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023,” added Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo, co-showrunners and executive producers, in a statement.

In addition to White, series co-stars include Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich), Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu), Abby Elliott (Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto), Lionel Boyce (Marcus), Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina), Edwin Lee Gibson (Ebraheim) and Matty Matheson (Neil Fak).

The Bear was created by Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who also serves as co-showrunner, executive producer, writer and director alongside Co-Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer and Director Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone). Hiro Murai and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

