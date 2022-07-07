‘The Batman’ Star Barry Keoghan And Brian Gleeson Bring Hollywood Touch To ‘Top Boy’ As Final Season Shoots In London

EXCLUSIVE: Barry Keoghan, who appeared as The Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders), have joined the cast of Netflix hit Top Boy, as shooting of the immensely popular crime gang drama’s final season gets underway in London.

Although the exact nature of their roles is being kept under wraps, Keoghan and Gleeson will play new characters Jonny and Tadgh.

The highly rated Keoghan has had roles in a string of films including American Animals, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Dunkirk and Calm with Horses. Gleeson has also appeared in Snow White and the Huntsman and Channel 4 comedy Frank of Ireland.

The pair join regular cast members Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking and Araloyin Oshunremi in the show, which is written by Ronan Bennett (Public Enemies) and set on a public housing estate in the East London borough of Hackney.

Final instalments are being directed by Myriam Raja, a onetime member of the Top Boy mentee program, who will direct episodes 1-4, while Will Stefan Smith returns to direct the final two.

The current season is the third on Netflix, but Top Boy has been around for a while, having aired for two seasons on Channel 4 between 2011-2013.

Netflix revived the show six years after the Channel 4 cancellation following an intervention by mega-fan Drake, who was eager to know what happened next to Dushane and Sully, the narcotics kingpins played by Walters and Robinson.

Top Boy is executive produced by Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind for Cowboy Films, Bennett for Easter Partisan and Yann Demange. Drake also serves as an executive producer with business partner Adel “Future” Nur. LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson executive produce for SpringHill. Stars Walters and Robinson also handle executive producing duties.