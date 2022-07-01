‘Ten Year Old Tom’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has ordered a second season of adult animated series Ten Year Old Tom, from Steve Dildarian, animation veteran Nick Weidenfeld and Tomorrow Studios. The renewal is being announced today at Rooster Teeth’s RTX festival in Austin.

Created, produced, directed and written by The Life and Times of Tim‘s Dildarian, Ten Year Old Tom follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him. Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner – from litigious parents and drug-dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom – it’s downright impossible. While the adults in Tom’s life certainly mean well, they just can’t manage to lead by example.

In Season 1, Dildarian starred as Tom alongside Byron Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, John Malkovich and Edi Patterson, with guest appearances by David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Lynonne, Mark Proksch, Tim Robinson and more. Bowers, who voices Nelson, also will serve as a writer for Season 2.

“Steve Dildarian has always had a unique and charming way of depicting the pain and hilarity of everyday life,” said Billy Wee, SVP Comedy & Animation at HBO Max. “We love the sincerity and bewilderment of Tom as he navigates the misguided adults around him daily, and we are looking forward to more life lessons and mishaps in Season 2.”

The renewal for Ten Year Old Tom leaves HBO Max’s other current adult animated comedy, Close Enough, waiting to hear on its future. The streamer has a handful of upcoming animated series, including the Clone High reboot and sci-fi drama Scavengers Reign.

Ten Year Old Tom is produced by Work Friends, a JV between Weidenfeld (The Boondocks, Rick & Morty) and Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Executive producers include Dildarian, Marty Adelstein (Let the Right One In) and Becky Clements (Snowpiercer) for Tomorrow Studios, and Weidenfeld for Work Friends. The animation will continue to be produced at ShadowMachine. ITV Studios handles international distribution.