‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Teaser Trailer Sees The Return Of Allison – Comic-Con

We’re getting the first peek at Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+ revealed a teaser trailer for the film Thursday at Comic-Con during the show’s Hall H panel, which featured series creator Jeff Davis along with stars and Teen Wolf alums Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin. Watch the trailer above.

The teaser welcomes fans back to Beacon Hills, where a terrifying evil has emerged. Filled with werewolves and other supernatural creatures, the fast-paced clip also offers a glimpse of Allison (Crystal Reed), a fan-favorite who was last seen on Season 3 of the show when she suffered a tragic death. When Allison hit the screen, the crowd in Hall H screamed.

Per the logline, in Teen Wolf the Movie, the wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Teen Wolf: The Movie scribe Davis told Hall H, “I told Paramount+ I couldn’t do a seventh season, but I could do a movie.”

“I realized we were writing a very long movie, because we have 20 characters,” said Davis. “I realized I wrote a short Season 7.”

Posey updated everyone on what’s up with Scott: “Beacon Hills messed Scott up….Scott wanted to step away. He lives in Los Angeles, he wanted to get away from Beacon Hills. He’s a normal person. He works at the vet and is lonely. He’s an adult and is going through what all of us go through…he’s dealing with the reality of being an actual human. Instead of being a werewolf who saves the world, he needs to figure out how to save himself. We’ve never seen Scott like this, ever.”

“I’ll say one thing,” teased Davis, “it’s an emotional ending.”

However, Davis added, “There is a discussion about doing more.”

In addition to Posey and Hoechlin, cast also includes Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

Teen Wolf the Movie is written and executive produced by Davis.

The Teen Wolf series aired for six seasons on MTV from 2011-17. The entire 100-episode series library is streaming on Paramount+.

The film, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television, will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, UK and internationally where the service is available.

Appearing at the Comic-Con session in-person were Davis, Hoechlin, Posey and, of course, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

