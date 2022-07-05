‘Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Signs With WME

Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, who plays the hot-tempered but bookish star-player-turned-coach Roy Kent on Ted Lasso and also serves as writer and co-executive producer on the series, has signed with WME for representation.

Goldstein’s performance as Roy Kent won him the 2021 Emmy Award and 2022 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, along with a 2022 SAG Award alongside his castmates for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. He also won two WGA Awards as part of the show’s writing team and received nominations for a 2022 Golden Globe Award and 2022 SAG Awards in their respective supporting actor categories.

As a creator, Goldstein is writing and executive producing the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking alongside Bill Lawrence and Jason Segal, who will star. He previously created and executive produced with Will Bridges the critically acclaimed AMC limited anthology series Soulmates.

Goldstein also starred in and co-wrote the 2015 cult-favorite superhero comedy, SuperBob, and won the 2016 British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the indie feature Adult Life Skills. On TV, he was a series regular on Ricky Gervais’ Emmy-nominated Derek, and co-starred and wrote on popular UK series Drifters, Hoff the Record, Uncle and Undercover.

Goldstein hosts the podcast, Films To Be Buried With, which recently logged over 2 million streams and won the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast To Watch award. Each episode finds him in candid conversation with a special guest as they discuss the films that have shaped them.

Goldstein continues to be repped by Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson in the US, as well as B-Side Management and LARK in the UK.