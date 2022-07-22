‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’: Scott M. Gimple, Terry Crews & More Tease AMC Anthology Spinoff With New Trailer – Comic-Con

When The Walking Dead Universe’s Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple stopped by Hall H today ahead of The Walking Dead‘s final Comic-Con panel to introduce fans to Tales of the Walking Dead, he unveiled the first full trailer for the spinoff, which you can view above.

Tales is an episodic anthology marking the fourth series in the post-apocalyptic zombie franchise—based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard’s comic books of the same name—on the heels of the mothership series and offshoots Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The six-episode series will feature one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations as we get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

Gimple noted on today’s panel moderated by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick that the development of stories for the anthology was driven by “all the questions from fans” of the Walking Dead shows—and that he’s viewed this new spinoff as an opportunity to “evolve” past story and characters, while inventing “brand new things,” tilting on the whole “a bit more towards the new.”

During his time on the panel, star Terry Crews expressed how it’s long been “a dream” of his to join the Walking Dead world. He shared that getting to work on the series has brought to mind Duane Jones, who with his role in Night of the Living Dead became the “first…Black hero” he saw “literally running the show.”

“I cannot tell you how happy I am to be a part of this universe,” Crews added, “and I promise you are going to love what we put down.”

Those joining Gimple and Crews on today’s panel included showrunner-EP Channing Powell, director-EP Michael Satrazemis and cast members Samantha Morton and Danny Ramirez.

Tales of the Walking Dead also stars Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher and Daniella Pineda, among others. Satrazemis directed three of the Season 1 episodes, with Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Ron Underwood helming one each. The series is produced by AMC Studios, with Gimple joining Powell as an exec producer. It’s set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m.