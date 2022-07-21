TaleFlick CEO Uri Singer Secures Film/TV Rights To ‘God Mode’ From Keenspot, Home of Graphic Novel ‘Marry Me’

EXCLUSIVE: TaleFlick Productions CEO Uri Singer has secured the film and television rights to God Mode, a Keenspot webcomic created by Chris Crosby.

Having debuted as an online comic, God Mode has attracted more than nine million readers and hundreds of millions of views. Set in 1995, it follows a feisty Asian-American teenage girlboss who (with the help of her motley crew of high school friends) creates a video game cheat code website that blows up in popularity at the dawn of the internet and becomes acquired by an out-of-touch billion-dollar conglomerate. The webcomic’s artists have included Ryan Kerns, Raven Perez, and Adrian Ramos.

Crosby and Bobby Crosby will executive produce God Mode for Keenspot, whose Marry Me graphic novel was adapted into a feature film from Universal Pictures that starred Jennifer Lopez.

“The story of God Mode is weirdly personal to me,” says Crosby. “When I was barely older than a teenager, I helped create a website that an insane corporation offered to buy for $10 million in cash and stock. Equally insanely, we turned them down. But I’ve always wondered what might have happened if we had sold and become part of a massive corporation, and God Modes was partially inspired by that thought.”

The project is on the fast track and is currently out to showrunners. Singer is executive producing; he is repped by Carissa Knol at Cohen & Gardner. Some of his other producing credits include the upcoming Netflix movie White Noise starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the Ethan Hawke-led Tesla biopic, and Marjorie Prime starring Geena Davis and Jon Hamm. Singer is currently also attached to produce a film adaptation of Keenspot graphic novel Dreamless.

Founded in 2000 as a pioneering publisher of webcomics, Keenspot is now focused on print comic books with a diverse slate of titles including kids comics, horror, parody, sci-fi, and superheroes. Its book line is distributed by Simon & Schuster.