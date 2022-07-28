SXSW Gets Title Refresh In Nod To Growing TV Offerings

The time has come to bid farewell to the South by Southwest Film Festival. Well, the name, at least.

SXSW said today that its annual ode to the screen is rebranding as the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, owing to the growing number of episodics in the screening program.

It’s been a decade since SXSW added episodic TV to its program, with the 2012 world premiere of Lena Dunham’s HBO series Girls. The following year saw the global bow of Carlton Cuse’s A&E series Bates Motel. The episodic section debuted in 2014.

Fast-forward to this year, and the fest hosted a dozen episodic world premieres ranging from Season 3 of Donald Glover’s FX comedy Atlanta to Paramount+’s Halo and Apple TV+’s WeCrashed.

Other series that have debuted at the Austin fest include Silicon Valley, Mr. Robot, Barry and What We Do in the Shadows.

“We are so proud of our rich history of showcasing both film and television, and wanted the festival name to reflect what we have been doing for a decade,” said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film & TV. “Whether in the screening program, the conference or associated activations on our footprint, SXSW has long been at the epicenter of the best new TV, and in 2023 we will once again thrill our audiences with exciting new work from some of the most talented creators.”