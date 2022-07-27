STX & Lionsgate In Talks For Strategic Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that STX and Lionsgate are down the road on a new strategic deal that will see the latter distributing and marketing the former’s upcoming theatrical releases.

STX’s upcoming slate includes such titles as Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre; Michael Mann’s Ferrari; sequel Greenland: Migration; and Neil Burger’s The Marsh King’s Daughter, starring Daisy Ridley, Garrett Hedlund and Ben Mendelsohn.

The two companies became close during STX’s go-shop period after Najafi Companies announced a $173M agreement to acquire the studio back in December. STX opted to remain independent with Najafi and extra financing from Birch Grove LP and 777 Partners, thus divorcing from its merger with India’s Eros International as Deadline first reported.

STX will remain an independent studio outside the Lionsgate deal, with plans to produce 12-15 movies annually composed of theatrical and streaming titles.

The news of the upcoming STX and Lionsgate deal come in the wake of STX Entertainment Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson heading to Lionsgate as its new Motion Picture Group Vice Chair. Deadline reported that the Universal vet starts September 1 and will oversee Lionsgate’s worldwide marketing and theatrical distribution, reporting to Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake.

Lionsgate’s upcoming theatrical slate includes Fall on August 12, White Bird: A Wonder Story on October 14, Prey for the Devil on October 28, Jesus Revolution on February 24, John Wick: Chapter 4 on March 24, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret on April 28 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on November 17, 2023. The studio recently dropped a surprise trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 at Collider’s San Diego Comic-Con panel with that pic’s director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves onstage.

Lionsgate and STX had no comment.