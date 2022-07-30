‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Praised For Speaking Openly About Addiction

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has received praise and support for his decision to speak publicly about struggles with addiction.

The British actor, who plays evil Vecna in the mega-hit, posted on social media that he was celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety, and sharing his experience of addiction and receiving hospital treatment.

But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow.

For anyone who wakes up thinking “oh god not again” I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be.

Remember, we are all works in progress

J x — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) July 27, 2022

His message received thousands of likes and replies from those among his nearly one million followers.

Nat Travis, a spokesperson for addiction charity Turning Point told the BBC of the positive effect such a high-profile figure speaking out could have on others seeking support, making a it “a little less scary.”

“A figure like Jamie being able to come out and do this helps people to identify that it could happen to anybody,” she said.

Campbell Bower, who previously appeared in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, has enjoyed a whole new fanbase through his portrayal of Stranger Things’ Vecna. He recently told the BBC how thrilled he was to see Kate Bush back in the charts, following the use of her song ‘Running Up That Hill’ in a key scene in the supernatural thriller.

For his role as the monstrous Vecna, Campbell Bower spent eight hours a day in makeup, ending with a 15-minute session dedicated to coating him in lubricant to make him “glossy.”

He also described creating a “mood board” to help get into terrifying mode, adding pictures of characters he would be interacting with.

“I spent quite a bit of time kind of on my own, walking around saying the same thing over and over again, staring into the eyes of whoever was next on the mood board.”