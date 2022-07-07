‘Stranger Things’ Drops 41% In 2nd Full Week In U.S.; ‘The Boys’ And ‘Hustle’ Also Make A Dent On Nielsen Streaming Chart

Stranger Things viewing dropped 41% in its second full week with the bulk of Season 4 available on Netflix, but still dominated the Nielsen streaming chart for June 6 to 12.

The supernatural phenomenon drew more than 4.2 billion minutes of streaming, down from the previous period’s all-time record. It will likely register a bump again on Nielsen’s list once the final two episodes of Season 4 are captured in the numbers. Nielsen measures Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max, reporting figures only for the U.S. and after about a month’s delay.

Nielsen’s accounting comes well after Netflix’s own self-reported figures, which look at the global picture rather than just the U.S. Earlier this week, the streaming giant said Stranger Things topped 1 billion hours of total streaming, joining Squid Game as one of just two shows above that mark.

While the weekly chart was all about the Upside Down, Netflix sports drama Hustle and Prime Video superhero romp The Boys also made a dent. The Boys, which added another episode during the week for a total of 20 in circulation, finished No. 4 for the week with 919 million streaming minutes. Hustle, starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah and a host of current and former NBA players, came in second for the week with 1.2 billion minutes of streaming.

Nielsen said 23% of Hustle viewing came from Hispanic homes and 18% from African American homes, with the highest concentration of viewership in the 35-49-year-old age group.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, with four episodes available on Disney+, faltered a bit with 682 million minutes of viewing. That was good for eighth place but well below the prior week’s tally of 958 million minutes. Another Disney+ launch, Ms. Marvel, collected a modest 249 million minutes from its lone episode, finishing No. 10 in the weekly all-original rankings.

HBO Max, which has just recently become a weekly fixture on the Nielsen chart, registered a 25% uptick of Friends viewing compared with the prior week, perhaps a function of the school year finally coming to a close in all states. The sitcom tallied 433 million viewing minutes and tied Grey’s Anatomy for the highest concentration of 12-to-17-year-old viewers, at 16%.

Below is the week’s full top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Stranger Things – 32 episodes, 4.226 billion minutes of streaming

Hustle – film, 1,218B min.

All American – 71 eps., 1.149B min.

The Boys (Prime Video) – 20 eps., 919M min.

NCIS – 354 eps., 848M min.

Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey – 4 eps., 720M min.

The Lincoln Lawyer – 10 eps., 683M min.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) – 4 eps., 682M min.

Cocomelon – 18 eps., 664M min.

Peaky Blinders – 36 eps., 635M min.