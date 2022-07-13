‘Stranger Things 4’ Vol. 2 Logs 117M Hours Viewed In First Full Week, Season 4 Tally Grows To 1.27B

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Boosted by the final two episodes of Season 4, Stranger Things 4 remained at the top of Netflix’s weekly Top 10 with 188.2M hours viewed for the week of July 4. About 117M of those hours were for the two-part finale, which have been added to Vol.2’s opening weekend hours as well as Vol. 1’s 930M hours viewed in the first 28 days of release to bring Season 4’s tally to 1.27B hours.

Stranger Things last week became the second Netflix series to cross the 1 billion mark, joining Squid Game, which amassed 1.6B hours viewed in its first 28 days.

Like they did the last week, Stranger Things and Umbrella Academy dominated Netflix’s Weekly Top 10 for English-language series, occupying seven of the Top 8 spots with the four seasons of Stranger Things at #1,#2, #4 and #5 and three seasons of Umbrella Academy at #3, #7 and #8. Manifest‘s Season 1 snuck in at #6.

 

