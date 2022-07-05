‘Stranger Things’ Crosses 1B Hours Watched Mark As Final Episodes Of Season 4 Pull In Around 220M Hours

The final two episodes Stranger Things season four helped the sci-fi drama become only the second series to cross Netflix’s billion hours viewed mark.

The dark ending to the latest season – the final two episodes dropped on July 1 – helped it pull in another 301M hours viewed, which takes it to 1.15B hours viewed.

Episodes eight and nine accounted for around 220M hours of the total for the week of June 27 – July 3.

It is second only to Squid Game, which clocked in 1.6B hours viewed over its first month and comes after the first volume of the Duffer Brothers-created series scored 930M hours viewed across its first 28 days. This is only expected to rise over the next three and a half weeks, although it’s unlikely to top the smash hit Korean series.

The show was the most viewed title of the week and appeared in the top ten in 93 countries. Season one was watched for 34.5M hours this week, season two added 30.3M hours and season three also nabbed 30.3M hours for the week.

Stranger Things 4 has also broken Netflix records including having the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language TV show on Netflix with 286.79 Million hours viewed, being the most viewed season of English-language TV in a single week on Netflix with 335.01M hours viewed in the last seven days; and moving into number three in the streamer’s Most Popular TV list just 10 days after its premiere with a 621.80M hours viewed.